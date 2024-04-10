'It can be hard' rural uni students seek help to study their dream degrees

Eleanor Edwards was once a little girl from Millthorpe who sang at her school assemblies.
Now she's halfway through her bachelor's degree in singing at the country's best conservatorium.
Miss Edwards said she couldn't do it without the help of the Country Education Foundation that supports tertiary students financially through funding their accommodation or supplies, like textbooks.
"The CEF has been wonderful, as it has allowed me to move to Sydney to pursue my degree," Miss Edwards said.
"For a lot of people from the countryside, it can be hard to leave and pursue what you want.
"Singing is a very niche thing, so you can't really study it anywhere else but in the cities."
Miss Edwards will be singing at the CEF's first fundraising event, Garden Party with a difference held on April 20 at Anfield gardens.
"I believe everybody is given something that they can give to the community and for me, that's my singing, so I'm very happy to be sharing that," Miss Edwards said.
The fundraising event is held at the private gardens and will feature a talk from Hugh Bligh a cool-climate landscape architect who has been working in the industry for over 35 years.
Mr Bligh will walk the group around the six acre garden and describe the elements from his point of view as a designer, including the orchards, ponds, olive groves, rose gardens, vegetable gardens and a small vineyard.
Chair of the CEF for the Orange district, Sue Rogan said the purpose of the event is to ensure students in the Orange district are aware of these opportunities.
"Lots of students don't pursue their dreams because they can't find the extra funds or they don't know how to do it," Ms Rogan said.
"So we want to enlighten and inform Orange, Blayney, Molong and Millthorpe that these opportunities exist for students who may think that tertiary education isn't possible or is out of their reach financially."
This year the CEF interviewed 48 students and granted 32 scholarships.
To apply for the grant students must complete a written application and an interview, the CEF then reviews the applicants and prioritises them based on financial need.
The CEF usually relies on individual donors, corporates and councils and the garden party is it's first public event. The event is on April 20 and ticket sales will be closed on Tuesday April 16 .
Proceeds of the day will raise funds for the 2025 cohort of students who need support to start or continue their tertiary studies.
Tickets are available via this link https://events.humanitix.com/celebrate-autumn.
