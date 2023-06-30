Central Western Daily
Education

John Clarke and three daughters lead Japanese studies at James Sheahan in Orange

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
June 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Teaching is a family affair for John Clarke whose children have followed in his illustrious footsteps.

