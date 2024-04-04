Rare plants 'specially adapted' for Orange climate on sale this weekend

Plants "specially adapted to growing in Orange conditions" will be on sale this weekend.
The market runs at the Botanic Gardens 8.30am-3pm Saturday, and 8.30am-1.30pm Sunday.
Multiple endangered species of Eucalypt are among the plants on offer. Prices range from $2 to $10.
"We have a very big range of natives and exotics," organiser Libby West told the Central Western Daily on Thursday.
"They're all specially adapted to growing in Orange conditions, with cold winters and hot summers ... so they grow better."
The event is run by volunteers and all profits go to Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens.
Ms West encouraged inquisitive residents to drop by and see what's on offer.
"Just as a matter of interest, come see what you can grow locally ... and if there's something that suits [your] garden," she said.
The Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens runs twice a year. It is scheduled to return in November, 2024.
