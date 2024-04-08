Who trialled for CYMS and which players shone as the Magpies made history?

The winter sporting season has begun in Orange.
CYMS clashed with Peter McDonald Premiership champions Dubbo CYMS at Manildra in a four-grade trial on Saturday while the rugby has returned and its season proper is underway.
Molong's women's side kicked off its season, and first match in history, against Parkes at the Rec in Molong.
While the men played Trangie after.
There was due to be Woodbridge Cup played in Orange and there was the opening round of the Western Premier League soccer competition slated to start as well, but the wet weather got the better of those fixtures in Orange and the Tahs' home opener and Orange United's first Woodbridge Cup clash were both postponed.
