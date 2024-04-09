Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Can the Lions roar in 2024? Ex-international links with City in colts boost

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a cringe cliche, but we're going for it anyway ... the Orange City Lions have been training down the house this off season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.