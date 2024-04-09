Can the Lions roar in 2024? Ex-international links with City in colts boost

It's a cringe cliche, but we're going for it anyway ... the Orange City Lions have been training down the house this off season.
After what can only be described as a lean period at Pride Park since making the grand final in 2020, the Lions look like the club to watch headed into 2024.
A new coach in Greg Lee has instilled optimism in the top grade, while the return of Orange City's colts for this winter is a real shot in the arm. Nevermind the fact one half of the under 19s' coaching duo is a former Wallaby.
City president Chris Whittaker said the club is also looking healthy in the under 16s and the Lions' women's side, under the tutelage of two-time premiership winning first grade coach Steve Hamson again, is aiming high this season.
"It's really positive at the moment," Whittaker said.
"We feel like some of the hard work we're putting in is starting to pay off."
So what does success on the field look like at Orange City in 2024? The answer is simple.
"You know what, we've had a few lean ones. We'd love to play finals footy in all grades," Whittaker said.
The club's second grade and third grade both enjoyed a taste of post-season rugby last winter, but the Lions are aiming for a sweep 12 months on.
"We'd love all grades there and then see what happens. We're building," he said.
We've knocked on every door and rattled every cage.- City president Chris Whittaker on his club's bid to get a colts team in 2024
And that rebuild is evident most in the Lions' junior grades.
Losing its colts for 2023 was a real blow for the Lions. The club has long been seen as a junior rugby powerhouse, so to not field a side in the under 19s was a step back.
Whittaker said the work to get a colts team back has been immense: "We've knocked on every door and rattled every cage."
And with Harry Taberner coaching the Lions' colts and former Wallabies outside back James Grant on deck to help mentor the club's cubs this season a big bounce back is on the cards.
"It's the life blood of the club, those young ones coming through," Whittaker said.
"And what colt doesn't want to be coached by an ex-international.
"The one thing we're seeing at the club, and it's really positive, is City old boys bringing their kids back to the club. That's the one thing I've asked the guys in their 30s and 40s; what can we do? Come to the footy, support the club and bring your kids to the footy.
"The juniors are the future so we have to look after them."
The 2024 season also marks the third year of the club's association with Hotel Canobolas.
"From our point of view it's important we support grassroots rugby and sport in the town. There's a lot of great families involved, it's a great organisation and they're responsible for producing plenty of great rugby players in town," the Canobolas' Brett Robinson said.
"We're proud to be able to associate with the club and provide a great space for them to socialise, and support them in their quest each season."
Whitaker says there's a nice synergy between the club and pub.
"I think anyone who's running a club needs help and support, particularly somewhere to call home. They're really supportive of us," he said.
"It's a bit of a re-connection for Orange City. Twenty-five years ago we had a connection with the Hotel Canobolas and in our 50th year they were back on the jumper.
