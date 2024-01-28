On the move | Player signings ahead of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership

The 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership is fast approaching.
As well as a new-look structure, the competition is also set to feature a host of new faces as clubs aim to take down reigning premiers Dubbo CYMS.
The silly season is in full swing and there's already been plenty of movement across clubs around the western area.
To help you keep track, we've got all the moves right here in one place.
We'll be updating this list as the season progresses.
Coach: Shawn Townsend
Gains: Jack Quinn (Mounties), Jarrod Spicer (Dunedoo Swans)
Losses: Chanse Burgess (Coolah)
Player-coach: Clay Priest
Gains: Camden Sutton
Captain-coach: Chad Porter
Gains:
Losses: Will Wardle (Townsville Blackhawks), Jack Buchanan (Orange CYMS), Takitau Mapaplangi (FC Lezignan), Jake Duffy (Burleigh Bears)
Coach: Shane Rodney
Gains:
Losses:
Captain-coach: Jake Betts
Gains: Josh Merritt (Nyngan Tigers)
Losses: Hudson White (Bathurst St Pat's), Doug Hewitt
Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White
Gains: Richie Peckham (Macquarie Raiders)
Coach: Chris Osborne
Gains: Mitch Andrews (Forbes Magpies), Hudson White (Bathurst Panthers), Ray Towney (Forbes Magpies)
Losses: Willie Wright (Orange United), Cameron Dennis (Macquarie Raiders)
Captain-coach: James Tuitahi
Gains:
Losses: Fletcher Hunt (Newcastle Knights), Josh Merritt (Bathurst Panthers)
Captain-coach: Jack Kavanagh
Gains: Jason Boney (Souths Newcastle), Kyjuan Crawford (Dubbo CYMS), Cameron Dennis (Bathurst St Pat's)
Losses: Blake Merritt (Canterbury Bulldogs), Richie Peckham (Wellington Cowboys)
Gains: Jake Grace (retirement), Jack Smith (Sydney Roosters), Jack Hartwig (Canberra Raiders), Tom Phillips (St George Illawarra Dragons), Campbell Rubie (St George Illawarra Dragons)
Losses: Mitch Andrew (Bathurst St Pat's), Pio Seci, Tongia Fox (Yenda Blueheelers)
Coach: Peter Morris
Gains:
Losses: Jack Sullivan
Captain-coach: Jack Buchanan
Gains: Jack Buchanan (Parkes Spacemen), Daniel Mortimer (retirement), Dylan Kelly (Burleigh Bears), Jack Nobes (Cowra Magpies), Rhys Draper, Mitch Collins, Josh Board
Losses:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.