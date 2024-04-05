Best of the best: Who's made our Woodbridge Cup top 25?

We've reached the summit. Our Woodbridge Cup top 25 players ahead of the 2024 season has been completed.
Check out our final five players ahead of this year below.
HERE'S PART FOUR: Cup classics: Can these veterans make an impact this season?
WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PART 2: Molong Marvel and key man resigns with Cup champions: Woodbridge's top 25
CHECK OUT PART 1 HERE: Revealed: the best players in this year's Woodbridge Cup premiership race
The reigning Woodbridge Cup player of the year. Enough said.
But not only did Fitzpatrick stand out amongst his rivals in 2023, he also went on a points rampage, scoring 46 points alone in his side's 70-10 win against Cargo Blue Heelers.
He was one of the big re-signings for new coach Dallas Booth as Oberon retained most of their 2023 roster.
Another part of the migration from the Peter McDonald Premiership to Woodbridge Cup, Banks is a big coup for the Bulls.
The Banks name is one with a long association with Molong and he links up with Jackson Gersbach to co-coach the side.
Like Manildra Rhinos recruit Kaeden Dickson, Banks was part of the 2023 Orange CYMS side and will no doubt look to use some of the harsh lessons gained to take his game to the next level.
The biggest off-season move?
There's a good argument to be made with Wright bringing not only one of the most impressive country footy resumes but also plenty of eyeballs.
He returns to the very ground his Bathurst St Pat's career came to an end and once his suspension is served he looms as a key piece of the Warriors premiership puzzle.
Not to mention the sheer volume of experience he will look to pass on to his troops.
Whatman will no doubt line up for the Tigers in the frontrow in round one this weekend but he should have been kicked out of the prop's union long, long ago.
The Tigers' wrecking ball scores tries for fun, and has been one of his home town's best in the last five years.
Should Canowindra be challenging for the Cup expect to see Whatman's name at the top of this year's try-scorer's tally too.
Ahead of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup league tag grand final, coach Ebony Madden was full of praise for one player in particular - Jorja Lees.
The young halfback helped guide her side from a wooden spoon to a grand final in her first year playing senior footy.
With a successful campaign under her belt, spectators fan expect to see Lee take her game to new heights in 2024.
