Woodbridge Cup top 25: Is it worth organising a grand final day sprint?

Class, speed and some seriously great veterans ... this year's Woodbridge Cup looms as one of the best on record.
WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PART 2: Molong Marvel and key man resigns with Cup champions: Woodbridge's top 25
CHECK OUT PART 1 HERE: Revealed: the best players in this year's Woodbridge Cup premiership race
And we think these are some of the players you'll simply have to watch.
With the departure of Matty Fuller, chief playmaking duties fall on Jones, at least until Willie Wright serves his suspension.
Jones showed just how much of a game changer he can be after he scored a stunning solo try in the last 30 seconds to beat Canowindra Tigers.
He possesses a dangerous cut-out ball, something he showed off against the Tigers at the 10s with the one Canowindra defender going as far as to say there was nothing they could have done to stop it in the huddle afterwards.
A veteran for a very, very good Boomer side, Watt coached in 2023 but has stepped back to play this season.
Can the Boomers again contend? History will say you can never write them off. And if that's the case expect Watt to be at the forefront of that charge to the finals this winter.
Remember, it wasn't that long ago he scored four tries in Trundle's grand final success in 2019, winning man of the match honours.
A new recruit for the Goannas in 2024, Luke Roughley turned hears in his first crack in the black and gold of Grenfell at the Blayney 10s in March.
He'll be one to watch for the Goannas this winter.
'Gal' had a really tough 2023 in green and gold. A young prop thrown to the wolves, Dickson showed immense resilience but led the charge in a badly beaten Orange CYMS team most weeks.
What sort of stead will that hold him in come round one on Sunday against Molong in his first foray into the Cup competition? Pretty well, we're guessing.
With less responsibility, expect Dickson to shine up front in the Woodbridge red V.
Fastest player in the league tag competition? Harding will definitely be up there.
Which gets us thinking ... how hard would it be to stage a 'fastest player in Woodbridge Cup grand final day sprint'?
It'd be terrific to see, in both the men's and women's grades. But we digress ...
Harding is a real flash and she'll turn half chances into points more often than not for the Tigers in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.