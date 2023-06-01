A combination of Rhianna and Steven Bradbury; that's how best to describe Jack Aumuller's Stars of Orange showing.
Not only did the real estate agent take home the top fundraising award - raising more than $27,000 for the Cancer Council - but his performance on the stage wowed voters to such a degree that he was crowned 'judge's choice' winner as well.
"I couldn't be happier with the result," he said.
"We were fortunate with the auctions which shot me up there on the night. I pulled off a bit of a Steven Bradbury on the fundraising front."
That come-from-behind performance saw more than half of his funds raised on the night of the event.
This was in big part due to his boss, Josh Fitzgerald, and fellow real estate agent Scott Peterson who auctioned off the stars' donations.
"The team at work has been amazing," Mr Aumuller said.
"They got around me throughout the whole thing. They were riding me home because they knew I was very much out of my comfort zone."
Having been slotted to perform second-last on the night, it was an anxious wait for Mr Aumuller who along with the team from DanceHQ, attempted to pull off their best recreation of Rhianna's 2023 Superbowl half-time show.
"We thought if it's good enough for the Superbowl, then it's good enough for Stars of Orange," he added.
Decked out in a red tracksuit, Mr Aumuller pulled no punches.
"Before I went out I was questioning what the hell I got myself into, but I left it all out there and saved my best until last," he said.
"I got into it more than I had throughout the practices. With the crowd getting around you, it certainly made it happen."
Narrowly beating out the RPT Ex Phys Team and the group from Calare Public School, Mr Aumuller encouraged any future Stars to dive in head first.
"Every one of the performers I've spoken to have said they could never do it and I fell into that same category," he added.
"Just know that it's not comfortable for anyone, but at the end of it, every single one of them was over the moon. It was one of the most rewarding things that I've been a part of."
A little more than $218,000 was raised overall though this year's event.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
