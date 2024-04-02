Storms and up to a month's worth of rain sparks changes to FOOD Week event

Predicted thunderstorms have prompted changes to FOOD Week's first event.
The night market held on Friday, April 5 will relocate from its traditional home at Robertson Park to the Naylor Pavilion Showground.
The change in venue follows the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast, predicting a 95 per cent chance of rain and potential thunderstorms on Friday.
Rainfall is predicted to reach up to 35mm, equivalent to a month's worth.
Last year's night market faced a similar situation and was also relocated to the showgrounds.
FOOD Week organisers said the change in location is for the "comfort and safety of guests, producers, vignerons and all involved."
The event showcases up to 50 food and drink stalls from the region's best chefs, cooks, winemakers and brewers.
It will commence at 5.30 PM, with free shuttle services available to and from the Showgrounds, departing from the Visitor Centre on Byng Street between 5.15 and 8.45 PM.
FOOD Week is ten day festival, showcasing produce and wine from the Orange region.
Admission to the night markets costs $12 per person with a wine glass, $10 per person without a wine glass and kids under 12 years of age are free.
