Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

Orange weather in 2022: 12 months of rain and cool temperatures as long standing records break

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange is known as the colour city but in 2022 you could change that name to the record city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.