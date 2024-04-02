Stolen car clocked travelling 150km/h during police pursuit through East Orange

A teenager has been arrested following a police pursuit where a stolen car was clocked travelling three times the legal speed limit.
At about 7am on Friday, March 29, officers attached to Orange Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting inquiries into a break and enter when they attempted to stop a Ford Ranger travelling on Spring Street.
The Ford failed to stop when directed and a pursuit was initiated before being terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.
Police said the vehicle was recorded doing 150km/h in a marked 50km/h speed zone.
At about 8.30am that same day, police located the Ford at a home on Raines Place and following inquiries officers arrested a 15-year-old boy.
He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and intimidate police officer in execution of duty. An outstanding warrant was also executed.
The teenager was refused bail to appear before children's court on Sunday, March 31.
That same day, officers attached to Dubbo Traffic and Highway Patrol were patrolling the Newell Highway when they stopped a Toyota HiAce "due to excessive speed" just before 10.30am.
After speaking with the driver, a 49-year-old man, officers searched the vehicle locating 33kg of cannabis.
The driver was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station. He was charged with supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug.
The South Australian man appeared at Dubbo Local Court March 30, where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on April 4.
Across the Western region over the Easter long weekend, police reported 656 speed infringements, 35 PCA charges and 27 major crashes which included a fatal two-car smash near Parkes.
Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the behaviour of road users continued to put the majority of people at risk.
"Prior to the start of the operation, I pleaded with all road users to make this long weekend a safe and enjoyable one," he said.
"Unfortunately, due to the actions of a few, we've had more fatalities and serious injuries in a number of serious crashes that could have been prevented if the warning was heeded.
"Again, we can't accept this irresponsible behaviour and the community shouldn't either. It is time we as a collective worked together to end this carnage on our roads.
