One dead, five others rushed to hospital in horror two-car smash

A woman is dead and five other people taken to hospital following a horror two-car crash that closed one of the region's major highways for almost 12 hours, marking a shocking end to the Easter long weekend.
Around 4.15pm on Easter Monday, emergency services responded to reports of a sedan and a utility colliding at the intersection of the Newell Highway and Ashburnham Road, Daroobalgie, approximately 20 kilometres south of Parkes.
A passenger in the sedan - an 83-year-old woman - died at the scene before emergency services could arrive.
The 83-year-old male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
The 52-year-old male driver of the utility and three passengers - two men aged 58 and 56 along with a 39-year-old woman - were also treated by paramedics.
All occupants of the utility were taken to Forbes Hospital for minor injuries and the driver was subject to the mandatory testing.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene that was examined by specialist police.
Detectives have commenced an investigation into the matter.
The Newell Highway was closed from 4pm on April 1 and didn't reopen fully until just after 2.30am on April 2.
The Newell Highway fatal adds to a shocking long weekend road toll, with six motorcyclists among more than a dozen road deaths nationwide over the Easter long weekend.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.