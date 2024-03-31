'Serious' overnight crash shuts highway, crime scene established

A 'serious' overnight crash is under police investigation. A crime scene has been established.
One car reportedly hit a tree just after midnight on the Castlereagh Highway, south of Mudgee.
A 22-year-old man was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in Sydney. A second passenger was treated at the scene.
It remains unclear what caused the crash. The highway is closed in both directions.
"Emergency services are currently on scene at a serious single vehicle crash," NSW Police told the Central Western Daily about 11am.
"About 12.30am emergency services responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into an embankment after leaving the road.
"Officers ... have established a crime scene are awaiting the arrival of specialist police."
A LiveTraffic notice says: "Ongoing police investigations are expected to take some time.
"Use diversions, allow extra travel time and plan your journey."
Detours through Wellington will likely add about 35 minutes when travelling south to Orange.
The crash site is in the Burrundulla area, near the Melrose Road intersection.
Ambulances, fire fighters, police and the crash investigation unit were called to the scene.
North- and south-bound detours have been set up.
