Many people across the Cabonne region continue to experience the rollercoaster of emotional and mental pangs that come with the earliest stages of flood recovery, which includes severe fatigue ad physical exhaustion across the board.
Residents and business owners are slowly finding their feet and in a recent article, Cudal resident Greg Wiltshire spoke out on behalf of his flood-ravaged township - voicing concerns and frustration that described the village as "the forgotten town".
He said that submerged cars were still in paddocks with uncollected sandbags, and there are blocked drains and dirt-filled culverts in the town along with "piles of debris and domestic rubbish".
"The bloody footbridge is still in the creek, for crying out loud," Mr Wiltshire told the Central Western Daily, "it's heartbreaking and we need help, but no one's listening."
But this was just part of what he said has left many residents feeling isolated and unprioritised by local government, which comes more than one month since the traumatic November 14 floodwaters left in its wake.
"It feels like people are hearing and responding to [only two towns] and not hearing 'Cabonne' as a whole - not realising that a fair whack of people here also no longer have homes or their businesses," Mr Wiltshire said.
"There's basically just myself and about half-a-dozen other people who've been keeping this town together with minimal [outside] help and we're really tired, we're exhausted."
Asking for official comment on how these "constant triggers" and reminders of the devastating event in Cudal would be dealt with, the CWD reached out to Cabonne Council on Monday morning, December 19.
The information sought asked for direct comments in response to the resident's concerns for the township.
This also involved seeking a timeline for plans of action for the specified area, including what those steps might involve and to clarify trades reimbursements for out-of-pocket residents.
A media release was then published to Cabonne Council's website on Tuesday morning, December 20, with comments highlighted from this document and sent to the CWD in place of specific comment thereafter its initial publishing.
Part of this document outlined plans to provide flood mitigation strategies in the future.
"Cudal does not currently have a flood study for the Boree Creek floodplain, however council will be undertaking consultation with the community to develop a flood study for the town," a council spokesperson said.
"Clean up works are ongoing in Boree Creek to remove flood debris, particularly upturned trees that could cause issues during future flooding works.
"Council have worked with Service NSW and Service Australia to provide support in the community accessing advice and guidance regarding assistance in pop-up, face-to-face [form]."
An address from the mayor of Cabonne to cover the wider region, the release also included a longer message from Kevin Beatty, with part of it to read:
"The communities of Canowindra, Cudal, Eugowra, Manildra, Molong, surrounding localities and rural landholders that have been impacted by the worst flooding event that has been experienced in recent history," Cr Beatty said.
"I would also like to assure our people in our shire that have not been the focus of the recent disaster response, that we have not forgotten our responsibilities to provide services and support to you and recognise, notwithstanding the flooding, we are all coming back from many challenges due to COVID and significant weather events leading up to this event.
"Council received funding to host a series of events in Cudal, Molong, Canowindra, Cumnock, Nashdale, Cargo, Eugowra, Manildra, and Yeoval.
"This funding will also support events in 2023 in Mullion Creek, Lewis Ponds, Borenore and Ophir."
The full release can be accessed online via the Cabonne Council website.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
