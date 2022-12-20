Central Western Daily
Council

Cabonne Council outlines plans in response to Cudal's 'the forgotten town' article

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cabonne Council releases statement after Cudal resident heads to media for town voices to be heard. Pictures from file and supplied.

Many people across the Cabonne region continue to experience the rollercoaster of emotional and mental pangs that come with the earliest stages of flood recovery, which includes severe fatigue ad physical exhaustion across the board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.