'Super proud' Hough family backs town's modest Young Citizen of the Year

Given the 12 year old's jam-packed schedule, an official party member said they weren't sure where "a kid like that finds the time to sleep".
A lover of cricket in the summer and rugby union in the winter, Cudal's young sports buff and go-getter Rupert Hough is off to The King's School to board for high schooling in Sydney.
But Mr Hough wasn't able to leave without one more notch in his belt of achievements the day before hitting the road, named Cudal's Young Citizen of the Year for 2024 Australia Day in Cabonne.
"Rupert's someone who works really hard and he doesn't promote himself too much, so it's great to see him get some recognition for all his efforts," Rupert's mother, Tina Hough said.
"He doesn't shout out about his achievements, but he always puts in 100 per cent, so it's really lovely for him to be noticed like this.
"We're really proud of him."
Graduating from Cudal Public School in 2022, the former Year 6 student has a lengthy list of accolades during his primary school years.
A swimming and athletics champion, a well-liked Student Representative Captain (SRC) and a close mate to many, Mr Hough's mother says her son is stoked for his next chapter to unfold in the big smoke.
"Sports are his favourite thing and he'll have plenty of it to choose from in high school," she said.
"He's just always enjoyed being part of a team and supporting his mates, especially his city [Orange City Lions] boys with rugby.
"It'll be tough for him to leave that community, but we know he'll throw himself into everything at King's and stretch out that circle of mates even further."
Part of roughly 60 guests to gather at the Cudal Community Centre on Friday, Mr Hough's immediate and extended relatives were there to support him.
With his mates in the town also showing up to support him, the applause for Mr Hough was an audibly big indication of the people in his corner.
"We were very surprised when we first learned of the award, but super, super proud of him," Mrs Hough said.
"He's just a determined character with a driven personality that flies under the radar, so today has been really special for everyone.
"He likes to do as well as he can; and he's someone who'll always strive to achieve his goals."
