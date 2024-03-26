See who conquered the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge on the weekend

Not too hot, not too cold - just right.
Those were the words of Orange's Leo Peterson after finishing fourth in the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge on Sunday, March 24.
Peterson ran a time of 51:15 in the famous race, backing up after running in the Golden Trail Series in Hobart on Saturday - a whopping 36km in 24 hours.
Peterson cut a relaxed figure after the race although admitted she should have worn a cap.
"There weren't too many tactics for me, I was a bit off the pace at the start but I always take it quite easy up that first 6km and then just work into the hill once you go up the Young Man Canobolas," he said.
"It was great, good conditions today. Not too hot, not too cold, I should have worn a cap to keep the sweat out of my eyes but other than that it was great.
"Good to see all the lads come out."
Ben St Lawrence had the honour of being first past the post with a time of 47:12.
He said it was a competitive field pushing him all the way.
"It's tough, there's no easy way to run up 550 metres over 11 kilometres and there was some really good competition from these guys and the others," he said.
"Really happy to come away with the win but it was certainly a hard day."
New Zealand's Michael Sutton finished second with a time of 49:09 and Zbynek Hanys came in third, taking 50:05 to finish the course.
Steph Auston was the highest placed female with a time of 59:32, Channa Marsh (1:01:49) and Emily Bartlett (1:02:12) followed.
Tadhg Nolan won the Family Trail Run 6km race with a time of 21:21.
