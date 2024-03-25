Smiles sparkle for a good cause at the Torie Finnane Gala Ball

The rain didn't dampen spirits at the Torie Finnane Foundation Gala Ball on Saturday night.
People donned their suits and ball gowns and headed out to Stockman's Ridge to raise money for the great cause.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman snapped some pictures of the guests.
The Torie Finnane Foundation was created in memory of Orange midwife and mother Torie Finnane who tragically died in 2020.
In her honour the foundation raises money for women and babies in regional NSW, aiming to provide opportunities for midwives, nurses and special care staff.
Guests of the ball were treated to dinner and dancing. The meal was made by Banksia Orange and chef Dom Aboud. There was a fabulous raffle and auction prizes.
