Little feet take on the biggest mountain in honour of Torie Finnane

More than 190 people will hike up Mount Kosciuszko on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for regionally based midwives and special care nursery staff in the honour of Torie Finanne.
For the third year, the Top of the Oz for Torie will take place in the Snowy Mountains to raise money for the Torie Finnane Foundation and 2024 is promising to be the biggest year yet.
Of the almost 200 walkers registered, most are aged between two and 11-years-old. Torie's own children Ollie, Elke and Maisie will take part in the 13-kilometre event.
The event raised over $30,000 in 2023, the Foundation are hoping to match or beat that amount this year. At the time of publication the fundraiser had made $16,256.
The growth of the walk has been extraordinary to organisers. Brother and TFF Co-Chair Geoff O'Hare said the first walk was just five of Torie's family and friends.
"What's probably most notable about the walk is over the last two years, it's grown from five people to 120 last year, to [almost] 200 this year," Mr O'Hare said.
"To have 200 people all decked out in the Torie Finanne Foundation t-shirts and hats."
Torie was a mother and midwife in Orange when she tragically died of bacterial meningitis in 2020 at just 34-years-old. She was renowned for her empathetic nature and ability to share her knowledge and experience with junior colleagues.
The Foundation was created in her honour by her husband Liam, brother Geoff and other family friends a year after her death. The aim was to create a legacy in Torie's name that would provide opportunities for regionally based midwives, nurses and special care nursery staff to participate in further training programs and courses.
"Since the Foundation started, over 65 different professional development opportunity have been supported across 13 locations in the three largest regional local health districts, Hunter New England, Murrumbidgee and Western NSW," a spokesperson said.
"Already for 2024, we know we will provide at least 200 professional development opportunities to midwives and special care nursery staff across 21 locations."
-with Abhranil Hazra
