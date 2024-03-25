'Bloody stoked': Henry tops key stat for Panthers in 'unreal' performance

What a start to season 2024 for Liam Henry.
The Blayney Bears junior has well and truly earned a spot in the Penrith Panthers' match-day 17, making three appearances so far this NRL season.
On Thursday (March 21) he again proved his worth off the bench in Penrith's 34-12 win against Brisbane Broncos at Bluebet Stadium.
The 22-year old played 42 minutes and made a match-high 38 tackles, of which he missed none.
Speaking to Panthers media post-match, Henry said he was loving being part of the NRL team on a weekly basis.
"Yeah it was unreal," he said.
"Thursday night footy, can't get any better. I love it here. Good result, it was a good, hard grind. It was lovely, great result.
"It's massive, 20,000 plus [crowd]. Huge thanks to Penrith and the community for coming out on a Thursday night, helping us and supporting us means the world. Absolutely stoked to get the win.
"I loved it. Obviously the win helps but loving every moment out here and just want to keep it going. Bloody stoked.
"I hope to hold onto it but taking it week by week and keep showing up."
Henry made his NRL debut back in 2022 alongside Orange CYMS product Jack Cole but didn't make an appearance in 2023.
Instead he had a dominant year for Penrith at NSW Cup level, being named in the team of the year.
He was named, again alongside Cole, for the World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors in February and hasn't been out of the 17 since.
Penrith now faces Sydney Roosters in an early season blockbuster at Allianz Stadium on Thursday, March 28.
