Students dress in a sea of colour to show 'everybody belongs'

There was a rainbow of colour at Glenroi Heights Public School when students dressed up for Inclusion Day.
The school's Inclusion Day was celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Kindergarten teacher Heidi Carmichael said it was about making sure students felt included no matter their background or beliefs.
"At our school we're really big on including everybody and everybody that comes to our school needs to have a sense of belonging, that's really important to us so we like to celebrate that whenever we can however we can," Ms Carmichael said.
"All needs, everybody is welcome.
"The whole school is taking part."
She said the level that the school encourages people regardless of gender, race, religion, ability and economic background sets it apart.
"It's definitely our school's strength," Ms Carmichael said.
"Respect is a big thing at our school. Respecting everybody, that's a big part of our school's values, looking after everybody's rights, everybody feeling safe at our school so it's not just a one day thing."
"It's something we include every day, not just today, we explicitly teach that everybody belongs and they understand how we can meet each other's needs and be kind and patient and it's ok to be different."
This is the second year the school has had its Inclusion Day dress up with the first one being held last year.
