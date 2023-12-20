'It's always been my second home': Beloved staff say farewell to Glenroi Heights

The impact Tracey McGregor and Sharren Horton had on their community's youth will be felt for generations to come.
With a combined 43 years of experience at Glenroi Heights Public School between them, the pair made the lives of teachers, students and parents immeasurably better.
Ms McGregor was first introduced to the school as a mother, with her children attending three decades ago.
"I went through the public system and I was well educated and I wanted my kids to do the same," she said.
Ms McGregor threw herself into the deep end from the start.
She worked on as many committees as possible, many of which no longer exist. But with her children growing up, she decided the time was right to get back into the work force.
It just so happened there was an opening at Glenroi Heights.
So for the past 26 years, the beloved school learning support officer has dedicated herself to helping out in whatever way possible.
"I was a bit daunted at first when I had to go on support class because I hadn't had a lot to do with kids with disabilities. But I had a lot of help," she said.
"It becomes a passion for you after a while. You want to help them as much as you want to help your own children, maybe even more."
Ms Horton shared a similar passion.
Having previously worked at Bowen Public School, the Kamilaroi woman was offered the job of Aboriginal education officer at Glenroi in 2006.
She jumped at the opportunity.
"It was really rewarding and satisfying that you've made a difference in their lives and it didn't matter if they were Aboriginal or not," she said.
"It's great to see them down the street years after and they still remember you. They come up and give you a cuddle."
The pair have now made the difficult decision to retire from the profession.
Ms Horton, who left just before the start of term 4, still pops in from time to time and gave some advice for those wishing to follow in her footsteps.
"Don't judge the families, don't judge the kids," she said.
"You hear people talk about the school, but they need to come in and see for themselves. People judge the school, but they shouldn't."
Ms McGregor has been on long service leave since the middle of 2023.
While it was hard to say goodbye, it helped knowing there were plenty of others who could step up.
"Some of the best staff compare very well to everywhere else. It's not about where you're situated," she said
"The longer people stay, the harder it is to leave. It's always been my second home."
