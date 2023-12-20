Central Western Daily
Home/News/Education
Our People

'It's always been my second home': Beloved staff say farewell to Glenroi Heights

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The impact Tracey McGregor and Sharren Horton had on their community's youth will be felt for generations to come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.