Everything at the first ever Orange Rainbow Festival this weekend

Orange's first ever Rainbow Festival is just days away.
Drag bingo, a town march, street party, and brunch are among the events locked in for this weekend.
"I think it'd be great to see as many people joining in the walk on Saturday at 1pm and making that a really big colourful display of support and inclusion," councillor David Mallard told the Central Western Daily.
"I've got tickets for a Drag Bingo on Friday night ... so I'm excited to go to that and then get out for the festival and the street party on Saturday."
Mayor Jason Hamling also encouraged those interested to register.
"If you want to, make sure you go online book a ticket and come and have a look," he said.
McNamara Lane and the adjacent carpark will be closed for most of Saturday and Sunday. Unattended cars will be towed.
Orange's inaugural Rainbow Festival was initially pencilled in for 2020, but cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
Organised by Orange City Council in conjunction with youth group Sincerely Queer, the event is funded through a state government grant.
The festival runs from March 22 to March 24.
Friday 22 March at The Greenhouse, from 7pm
sold out
Saturday 23 March at the South Court, from 12pm
Saturday 23 March at Roberston Park, from 1.30pm
Saturday 23 March at McNamara Street, from 7pm
Sunday 24 March at Groundstone Café, from 10am
SOLD OUT
