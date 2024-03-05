The Rainbow Festival debate: follow the Orange City Council meeting live

The fate of the planned Rainbow Festival will be decided tonight at Orange City Council.
The meeting will run from 6.30pm, Tuesday at the Civic Centre chambers on Byng Street.
Screens in the Civic Centre theatre foyer will broadcast the meeting for the overflow crowd.
"We're expecting many to attend ... more than we've ever seen," CEO David Waddell told the Central Western Daily this week.
"The mayor and I will ask for respect and civility from all attendees."
Slated to run over three days from March 22, the Rainbow Festival aims to recognise and engage LGBTQIA+ residents through a range of events.
A motion to pull all support and funding was revealed by councillor Kevin Duffy last week.
It followed a weeks-long campaign by the Orange Christian Alliance. About a dozen members have attended the last two council meetings to protest.
Spokesperson Kris Dhillon has so far declined invitations to speak to the CWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.