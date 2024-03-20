Blayney men will no longer need to travel to 'look and feel fresh'

Blayney men no longer need to travel to Orange or Bathurst for a haircut, thanks to Dylan Frendo who recently opened the town's only barbershop.
Currently operating from the Gold Rush Tattoo parlour on Adelaide Street, Mr Frendo is taking over the neighbouring shop in hopes of creating a bigger, more dedicated space to barbering.
Mr Frendo said men need to feel confident and comfortable in their appearance and traveling long distances for a haircut is inconvenient.
"If they have a wedding or dinner they need to go to and they need a haircut, they can't always drive to Orange and Bathurst," he said.
"Whether it's fathers or kids, they deserve to look and feel fresh."
Beyond just haircuts, Mr Frendo admits he is "somewhat of a counsellor" to his clients, providing a place to unwind and have a "bloke chat".
While there are a few women's hairdressers in town, he said men need barbers for specific hair styles, like fades, textures or designs.
"Most of the female hairdressers don't use a cut throat razor and they're usually not as experienced as a barber when it comes to men's hairdressing," he said.
Originally from Sydney, Mr Frendo has ten years of hairdressing experience. After he noticed a lack of barbers in Blayney, he seized the opportunity to fill the gap in the market. He hopes men now don't have to travel as far from home to feel good.
Gold Rush Barber by Dylan Frendo is currently on the main street - 129B Adelaide St, Blayney.
