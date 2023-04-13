MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Hairdresser branches out to help women with hair loss

An Orange hairdresser has expanded her service after noticing more and more female clients were losing their hair.
Solo Tu Bespoke Hairdressing owner Maddie Fisher said she has introduced wigs and toppers for female clients.
"After COVID a lot of people came in with some hair loss so that's started the journey," Mrs Fisher said.
"A lot of hair loss happened during COVID.
"Whether it was the vaccines or just having COVID itself or just the stress itself."
Mrs Fisher said she has heard the trend has been happening worldwide but it has been an issue women have struggled with for a variety of reasons long before the pandemic.
"A lot of women suffer with hair loss, sometimes with hormones or sometimes they have an autoimmune disease that makes them lose their hair," she said.
She said some women experience hair loss after having a baby or during menopause, she's heard of women losing hair because of conditions such as Lupus as well as alopecia.
The hair toppers are supposed to cover up thinning hair and at the moment she does not have cancer wigs or wigs for women with no hair.
"They are meant to be worn to cover up your thinning hair even if you have really fine hair and just want to cover it a bit and make it feel fuller," she said.
All the hair is human hair and Mrs Fisher said they can colour match it with the client's hair.
"There's lots of people who wear toppers," she said saying she's noticed more and more of them around since she started working with them.
"If you aren't used to seeing it, you wouldn't notice it."
Mrs Fisher said she's owned the business in Anson Street for four years but has been a hairdresser for 33 years.
In addition to the wigs and toppers, Mrs Fisher also does a range of more common hairdressing practices including cuts and colours.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
