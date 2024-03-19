Blayney solar farm proposed with almost ten-thousand panels

A multi-million-dollar solar farm with thousands of panels is proposed on the outskirts of Blayney.
About 2000 homes could be powered by the proposed five-megawatt development at 269 Marshalls Lane.
The plan has reportedly generated pushback from some residents, due to possible visual impacts and the use of prime farm land.
"My understanding is we have had received a few submissions that aren't too happy," mayor Scott Ferguson told the Central Western Daily.
"I think we've all got a part to play as far as renewable energy is concerned.
"As far as direct benefits, I suppose during the construction phase there will be a bit but not huge."
If approved by the Western Regional Planning Panel, construction would take six to nine months. Costs are estimated at more than $5 million.
Planning documents show about 9396 panels will track the sun to generate 4.95 megawatts of electricity.
The design could generate electricity for about 40 years, before being returned to agricultural land.
A development application lodged with Blayney Shire Council says three-million litres of water will be required for dust suppression.
About 40 workers will be employed for construction. Operation will require two full time employees.
