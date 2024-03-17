Cheynoah's footy career won't last forever which is why she's determined on making NRLW return

Cheynoah Amone knows her rugby league days are numbered.
That's why she's more determined than ever on capping off her career with a return to the NRLW.
The former Orange Viper and premiership winning Panorama Platypi got her first taste of the big time in 2023 as part of the St George Dragons NRLW squad.
With former State of Origin five-eighth Jamie Soward to learn under, the hard-hitting forward gained a wealth of knowledge.
"Soward was a great coach and obviously has so much experience behind him playing at the top of his game," Amone said.
"Learning everything off him was awesome."
But prior to inking her NRLW deal, Amone had agreed on a return to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs for their 2024 Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership.
Having previously played for the Dogs in 2022, the 23-year-old was keen on making this stop her last.
"Bulldogs is definitely like family and it will be home for me for probably the rest of my career," she said.
"They've treated my family and myself so great and I have no faults in them at all."
But Amone's desire to retire a Bulldog also comes with the goal of making her way back to the NRLW.
In September 2023, the club officially presented their NRLW licence application to the NRL, marking a significant step towards securing a place in the upcoming competition expansion.
Bulldogs Chairman, John Khoury voiced the club's dedication to driving opportunities for young, talented females at the time.
"Our club's history is steeped in tradition and success, and we believe it is our duty to extend that legacy to the women's game," he said.
"We are fully committed to nurturing our athletes, equipping them with the skills and mindset to compete at the highest level, and fostering an environment of excellence and growth."
Amone pointed to the success of the Bulldogs Lisa Fiaola side - currently undefeated through seven rounds of competition - as reason enough for their bid to be successful.
"We have the best up and coming talent from the junior ages," she added.
"I think we have it in the bag."
So with an abundance of confidence that the Bulldogs will play on the game's biggest stage, it's now just up to Amone to stave off retirement long enough so she can go out with a bang.
This task became that much trickier after she picked up an ACL and meniscus injury in March that will require surgery.
"I don't think I have many years left in me," Amone admitted.
"I feel like my body is telling me it's already enough, injury after injury. I'm old enough to know the younger girls are coming through and my time's nearly over.
"(Playing in the NRLW) would be an excellent way to go out."
