See who helped open Logan Wine's Cellar Door

The Orange location for Logan Wines has officially opened.
The winery is renowned in the Mudgee region for their different look and picturesque cellar door, have officially extended their business to Orange.
The newest cellar door on the Cargo Road celebrated their opening on Friday afternoon.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh went along to snap some pictures at the event.
Peter Logan has previous told The Central Western Daily the feeling of ecstasy is real after "finally" laying some Orange roots down after 28 long years producing wine in the region.
"It's looking lovely and in such a great position close to town with so many good cellar doors along there, so we're lucky enough to have really great access there," Mr Logan said.
