The Montoro Wines gates have officially closed, but not without picking up a swag of awards after more than a decade in the game.
Owners and operators of the five-and-a-half acre Cargo Road property, Orange's Bob and Jennifer Derrick put their boutique vineyard on the market in September of 2022.
Purchase of the vineyard in January was confirmed this week by Orange man, Andrew Logan who bought the Montoro property.
With the Derricks reflecting on their move to sell, Montoro's main "dinosaur" hopes the vineyard continues prospering into the future.
"My wife kept saying 'Bob, you're not 25 anymore' and she isn't wrong about that," Mr Derrick said.
"I'm 74 years old now and life changes when you become a dinosaur, so now it's time for someone else to take [the vineyard] to new heights."
A shared surname by pure coincidence, the new buyer also gave confirmation of leasing the cellar door to Mudgee-Based brand, Logan Wines.
The family-owned empire will launch its business in Orange soon, with Millthorpe's Ken Viljoen to manage the new cellar door.
Though it means the Derrick couple can now shift their focus entirely to catching up on life's to-do list and their next chapters ahead.
Visiting family members on the coast and overseas, Mrs Derrick noted the added benefits of being able to "tell Bob whatever I tell him to do".
But all jest aside, Mr Derrick said the Montoro name and company "goes with me".
The business continues retailing online with "substantial discounts" into the near future.
"We have a very loyal following and we pushed the barriers in our time, we made the only white sparkling Shiraz in Australia at one point," he said.
"It's named after my 98 year old mother-in-law because she had a glass of red shiraz when she was 18 and it made her feel ill, so we called it 'Just for Madge'."
Montoro picked up silver and bronze medals at the 2022 Australia & New Zealand Boutique Wine Show, across seven of its eight wines in the running.
Though the brand's string of golden honours are also lengthy; winning first place for Montoro's 2016 Pepper Shiraz at the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show.
The couple also struck gold in the 2017 Orange Wine Festival Awards and at the Australasian Boutique Wine Awards in 2015.
With the Derrick pair's trophy cabinet filled with more even still, the note they've sold the property is one of confidence.
We have won a lot of medals in our time [and] we're going out knowing we've made it.- Montoro Wines' Bob Derrick.
"And there's a lot of romance attached to the title of owning and operating [a vineyard], but it's a lot of work to keep it going," Mrs Derrick said.
"I think you just have to recognise when you get to a stage in your life where you can't continue, you have to make that decision and we know it's the right one for us."
Despite the changing climate, the Derrick's hope the property's 905 metre elevation will bring ongoing success for the next brand to take over.
"That's just life as well, it keeps on changing and the success of any venture is to know when to stop," Mr Derrick said, "but I've got plenty of new lawn to mow so I don't feel left out."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
