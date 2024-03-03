The 'sister' site: Logan Wines launching new cellar door on Cargo Road

Residents in Orange and surrounds will soon be able to kick back with glasses of wine and charcuterie boards as a brand new cellar door launch looms around the corner.
Expanding from Mudgee, Peter Logan of Logan Wines said the feeling of ecstasy is real after "finally" laying some Orange roots down after 28 long years producing wine in the region.
The official opening at the former Montoro Wines site is on Friday, March 8. The Logan Wines owner said the cellar door's Cargo Road location is in a prime spot.
"It's looking lovely and in such a great position close to town with so many good cellar doors along there, so we're lucky enough to have really great access there," Mr Logan said.
"It's similar to our Mudgee site in that it has a striking building, but they each have their own personality, with their own beautiful landscapes and a real softening inside with lovely furniture.
"I guess you could say it looks like the sister of the Mudgee cellar door, with the two [venues] reflecting our 'pretty' and aromatic style of our wines."
The 54-year-old winemaker said his "daughter won't like it" if he's in Orange all the time, but he still plans on overseeing the site consistently.
The colour city cellar door manager is set to be revealed at the launch, with "all Orange locals" in the staffing ranks.
But Mr Logan said the label has always made wine from with grapes grown in Orange since starting out in 1997, so the link between the two regional cities is strong.
"There weren't many wineries at the time, so seeing it grow a lot over the years has been wonderful," he said.
"After Montoro sold to Andrew Logan, which we, funnily enough, have no relation, he wanted the house and gardens. Of course, he loved the vineyard and cellar door, too, but he wasn't in the wine industry.
"So, [Andrew] asked if it was of any interest of ours to lease the cellar door off them, and it was something we'd tossed around the idea of before.
"Because I'd always thought about having a cellar door there in Orange as well; it just made sense."
Week in, week out, Mr Logan said people can expect "a lovely position" to enjoy wines, tastings, and become lost in charcuterie boards sporting an array of deli goods.
From time to time, the cellar door will also host live music and other food events.
"We'll get ourselves hunkered down first, work out what works well and then get everything else going," he said.
"Being so close to town, it's easy for people to pop out there to grab a few drinks with friends and then be able to grab a taxi back home afterwards."
While vintage for Logan Wines is still going, it's also come "very early and very congested" in the best way.
Dubbing it the "earliest ever" the team has seen, Mr Logan is looking forward to the possibility of a holiday at the end of it.
"It hasn't been a silly hot year the past 12 months, but after three very cold and wet years, the grapes have come in the earliest I've seen, with enough heat and sunshine of late to keep them all really happy," he said.
"We'll keep going [with harvesting] for another couple of weeks, but we started six weeks earlier than 2023 which is a huge difference.
"The 2024's are going to be extremely good wines and ferment through quite well, whether they go into bottle or sleep into oak."
"We might all get an Easter holiday this year; and I don't know if I ever have before."
The invitation-only launch on Friday, March 8, begins from 4pm through to 7pm, which will include canapes and new vintage Logan Wine tastings.
The cellar door is located at 432 Cargo Rd, Orange.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.