See who celebrated International Women's Day with the Music Mosaic at See Saw

Women flocked to See Saw Winery on Friday night to celebrate International Women's Day, 2024 with Mosaic.
The show, performed by Orange Chamber Music, was an evening of talented female musicians performing sets of music composed by women to celebrate International Women's Day, 2024.
Each music set was thoughtfully paired with a See Saw Wine and guests were treated to nibbles to accompany their evening on the Nashdale lawn overlooking the vineyard.
