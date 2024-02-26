See who was celebrating the end of Summer in the vines at See Saw

Summer is over and harvest is well underway at See Saw Wines in Nashdale.
What better way to celebrate than with a party overlooking the vineyards.
CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman visited See Saw Cellar Door to snap some fabulous photos of the party goers at the sold out event.
Guest were treated to food by local chef Richard Learmonth, tracks by local DJ Chris Rawlins and a beautiful day in the sunshine.
This event is the first of many See Saw are hosting throughout 2024.
On Friday, March 8 they are hosting Wine and Music Mosaic to celebrate International Women's Day. On Sunday April 14 crowds are invited to pizza and prosecco (this event always sells out) and during FOOD Week you can enjoy Gastronomica Apocalyptica with Richard Learmonth and food politics academic Dr Sophie Lamond.
