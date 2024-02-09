Five minutes with Orange Chamber Music Festival's Carmen Nieves

Who is Carmen?
I am a lover of music and the Arts. I have spent my whole life learning, performing and teaching music. I am founder and director of the Orange Chamber Music Festival, which launched in 2021- two years after moving to Orange.
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
Its expansive landscape, the fresh air and the distinct season changes. Its buildings, nature, the diversity of people and definitely the wine and food.
What inspired you to get into music? What inspired you to move to the region?
I did not think I was 'a musical person' until my mum decided I was! She was almost never wrong. I went to a school with a very strong music program, back in a small town in Venezuela, where I am from.
Music was in my life every day. I started as part of one of the choirs, and I was fortunate to get to explore piano, violin and finally saxophone. Music was a love that I cultivated over the years, with the more exposure I had to good music as my abilities consolidated.
I, then, continued professional studies in Caracas, where I also worked with the world renowned 'El Sistema' (an outreach orchestral program), before relocating to Australia just over 13 years ago.
In Australia I completed a masters in Arts Management, where my true passion lies, and as soon as I could I started practicing by founding and managing a fresh new festival in regional NSW.
My love for Orange and the Central West started in late 2018 whilst traveling regional NSW with my husband and Lucy- our cocker spaniel-, looking for that place to be part of a community and to bring something to it.
After much exploration we found Orange to be the perfect medium for us. As creatives and lovers of all good things food, wine and the whole lot, Orange provided us with all of the above.
Before we knew it, we came back, found our dream home and moved our plants, adopted a second dog and never looked back!
My secret is that I am passionate about everything I do.- Carmen Nieves
How do you juggle your job, your passion for music, organising a successful festival and everything else? What's your secret?
My secret is that I am passionate about everything I do.
Whether it is cooking, teaching, performing or running a Festival, I am invested 100 per cent. I enjoy every aspect of my creative life, also shared with an amazing musician and producer husband.
Jay and I have built many things together, and music is always at the core of everything we do. Even our dogs love music!
What's something you're working on improving?
I hate stereotypes, and being latina is one that is hard to get around with in a foreign country with a very 'chilled' culture.
Over the years I've worked hard to understand the language, meanings and the culture I live in. I am always working on building a resilient character, and learning how to filter my feelings.
Often people expect a colorful and explosive personality from a latin person, and more often than not they are surprised by my calm nature in high pressure situations. Well, that is something I've worked hard to achieve.
But don't get me wrong, I always mean what I say- my musician friends are always eagerly awaiting for the 'review' after the concert. They know that if they want honesty, that's what they'll get.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Don't go with the flow. If the masses are walking in one direction, I am the one walking against.
Central West Recommendations
Best business: So many businesses that I follow and admire, I couldn't possibly pick one.
Best place to eat: The Union Bank, Mr Lim's, Raku and Tonic. Hey Rosie for cheeky beverages and the unknown
.Best event to attend: The Orange Chamber Music Festival and Cultured, if you love music and the Arts!
Hidden Gem: That Thai restaurant inside a country pub in Byng St.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.