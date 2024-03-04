Farmers' war with supermarket giants to be laid bare in Orange

Primary producers from across NSW will get a shot at detailing their experiences with supermarket giants during a Senate Inquiry hearing in Orange.
The hearing follows a Central Western Daily article detailing the changing face of Mount Canobolas, once a hive for orchardists in Orange but now those farmers are being forced to tear out fruit trees.
It's estimated there's now around a dozen working orchards on Mount Canobolas.
The hearing forms part of the federal government's Senate Select Committee Inquiry on supermarket prices which aims to report on the price-setting practices and market power of major supermarkets.
Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud said it was pleasing that one of the hearings was set for regional NSW.
"It is important to get the views of regional Australia particularly those producers who have been dictated to and mistreated by the major supermarkets for many years," Mr Littleproud said.
"Cost of living is hurting all Australians, no more so than in the Central West, so it is indeed pleasing to know their voices will be heard during this hearing."
Nationals Senator for NSW Ross Cadell, who will represent The Nationals on the committee that will put the major supermarkets under the microscope, echoed Mr Littleproud's sentiments, saying hosting hearings in only metropolitan areas would not provide a complete picture.
"A Canberra-based inquiry would do little to help families who are grappling with the rising cost of living," Senator Cadell said.
"Regional communities across the Calare electorate need action to ensure they are getting a fair deal at the farm gate and at the supermarket checkout."
In February, NSW upper house MP Sam Farraway called on the Senate Select Committee investigating supermarket prices to hold a public hearing in Orange.
At the time, Mr Farraway believes the Central West region forms an important part of Australia's agricultural industry.
The Central Western Daily obtained a letter sent from Mr Farraway to the chair of the Select Committee on Supermarket Prices, Senator Nick McKim.
In it Mr Farraway requests a hearing be held in Orange, and says including the Central West as a location for one of the public hearings will show the people of regional NSW the committee is taking their "experiences and concerns" seriously.
Michael Cunial, a third-generation orchardist from Carinya Farms in Nashdale, told the CWD over the weekend "he'll never grow an intensive crop again".
"We were getting dictated to by prices being set by the supermarkets," he said.
"And when you've got people falling over themselves to sell to supermarkets, you can't see much of a future in the industry."
