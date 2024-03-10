Green wall holds firm as Rams earn spot in grand final

A massive defensive effort has led Western Rams to a spot in the Country Women's Championships grand final.
Rams defeated Monaro Colts 20-10 in warm conditions at Les Boyd Oval in Cootamundra on Sunday, March 10.
It was a willing affair throughout the 60 minutes with both sides going hammer and tongs at each other, resulting in several stoppages to deal with knocks.
Rams almost had an identical opening to their match against Riverina Bulls a fortnight ago when Lithgow fullback Tiana Anderson almost found her way into the in-goal but for some scrambling Colts defence.
Rams would eventually draw first blood through Bec Smyth, the former Wallaroo leaving a trail of Colts jerseys in her wake as she went over untouched under the posts.
Their advantage was doubled thanks to Alicia Earsman and Western had one foot in the final shortly after.
After showing off their power up the middle it was time for the Rams backline to do their thing and some neat catch-pass, catch-pass saw Brown touch down in the corner.
Monaro restored some hope close to half-time via a stunning individual effort by Caitlin Turnbull, the evasive fullback dancing her way across the field until she spotted a gap and lunged for the line.
The physical nature of the game continued after the break with some push and shove creeping into the play-the-ball.
It was again Rams who stretched their advantage in the 37th minute mark, Alahna Ryan the beneficiary of some more quick hands, crossing in the corner.
Colts then took the game by the scruff of the neck, powering forward and putting sustained pressures on Rams' line
Madyson Tooth reduced the deficit with a try out of nowhere, rolling over in a tackle and placing the ball down when it appeared the Rams cover defence had snuffed out the danger.
The Rams pack had been strong all day and continued into the dying minutes, the likes of Smyth and Lilly Baker putting in big shifts.
Despite the seemingly relentless pressure, Western was able to hold on to claim a place in the decider against the North Coast Bulldogs in Woy Woy.
