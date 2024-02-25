Ruthless Rams teams pile on 27 tries in brutal Riverina rout

Has there been a more dominant day for a rugby league side than Western Rams on Sunday, February 25?
Alicia Earsman's second try of the afternoon for the women's side brought the curtain down on a clean sweep in all four grades across two venues.
Believe it or not, her side's 68-6 win against Riverina Bulls in the Women's Country Championships wasn't even the highest score of the day.
In the game prior the Lisa Fiaola Cup side had beaten the Bulls 74-6 at Junee's Laurie Daley Oval while earlier in the day at Shellharbour the under 16s and 18s men's sides comfortably defeated Illawarra South Coast Dragons.
It was a brutal display of Western's superiority in all areas of the game.
From the opening kick-off in the main game it was clear it would be a long afternoon for Bulls with the away side gaining easy metres.
Following a penalty they were in with Lilly Baker's strong run laying a platform for Rams to go through the hands which resulted in Lithgow's Tiana Anderson finding the line.
The tries were too numerous and frequent to describe in individual detail as Rams more than kept pace with the clock, leading 36-0 at the break.
Western boasted talent all over the park including NRLW star Cheynoah Amone who got in on the action in the first half.
Nabbing doubles for the green and whites were Alahna Ryan, Emilie Brown and Rebecca Smyth.
The home side finally got on the score sheet in the 45th minute through Milly Lucas but the damage was done with Rams running in 13 tries.
The tone was set beforehand by the under 17's side who blitzed their opponents with a second half onslaught.
The first half was a relatively even affair with Bulls fighting back after Orange's Freya Bryant scored in the opening exchanges.
At one point the score was 14-6 before a couple of tries prior to the break gave Rams some breathing space.
From there they really got into their groove, piling on 50 unanswered points - almost two a minute.
Samantha Hanrahan scored a hat-trick and Grace Macgregor got a double as did Alana O'Loughlin, Bree Muldoon and Amelia Sullivan.
Both Rams sides now have the bye before reconvening in Harden on March 10 to face Monaro Colts.
