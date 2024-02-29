Baker goes back to the future with Rams and Hawks after homecoming

Lilly Baker admits it's a weird feeling being back in Orange.
The Vipers forward moved back to the Colour City in late 2023 following a stint playing for Wyong Roos in the Newcastle rugby league competition.
Since then she's gained Western Rams selection in the Country Women's Championships and is back at Orange Hawks for the Peter McDonald Premiership league tag season.
She says it's giving her a bit of deja-vu.
"It feels like I'm living my life on repeat. It's quite nice at the moment," she said.
Baker was a force for Vipers at lock in 2023, taking home the best and fairest award.
She also showcased her toughness, playing through a split head during the grand final against Panorama Platypi - something that didn't go unnoticed by Rams coach Kevin Grimshaw.
"After the grand final he said to me 'we had a target on your back', which was obvious because I literally had a split head and a concussion," she said.
"I'm actually playing with the same girl [I clashed with], I was going for a try and she was going for the ball and I got her head as well, but she was worse off than me.
"She got six stitches and I just got glue on the side of my head and my coach made me keep playing."
The former NSW under 19s and Sydney Roosters representative showed her worth as Rams opened their season with a 68-6 thrashing of Riverina Bulls in Junee.
While she was tossing up returning to Newcastle, being back around friends and family has made the urge to stay all the stronger.
"I just got full time employment at Glenroi Public School, so I'm loving that at the moment," she said.
"I think I'll stay for a little bit longer.
"If I get a call up from one of the Sydney teams I guess I'll give it another crack but I'm not too fussed.
"I've pretty much ticked all my boxes. I played for New South Wales when I was 18. I'm just chilling at the moment."
Unsurprisingly her being back in town has attracted interest from other sports with a stint at Emus heavily rumoured.
Baker said she was undecided at this stage whether or not to try her hand at the 15-person code.
"I will play league this year just to keep my fitness up and I might give union [with Emus] a go too," she said.
"I'm just a bit unsure.
"I don't know how I'm going to go with it. It's very different to league, very different."
