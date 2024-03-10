In their stride: All the photos from the 2024 Orange Running Festival

It was a beautiful weekend for a run, and that's exactly what a record number of participants did at Gosling Park Reserve.
Organisers were expecting 2400 runners to compete in some capacity over the weekend.
On Saturday, runners could take part in the two kilometre community dash. On Sunday the five kilometre, 10 kilometre half marathon and full marathon in front of a big crowd to cheer the runners on.
The 10 kilometre race and the half marathon were sold out.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was there both days to capture the triumphs and finish line smiles.
Some runners smashed personal best times, others were just aiming to complete their race.
But runners and walkers alike, everyone was excited to earn the Orange Running Festival 2024 medal.
Congratulations to everyone who participated and organised.
Check back in on the Central Western Daily this week for our coverage of the great event.
