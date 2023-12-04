Central Western Daily
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Baker praises 'amazing' footy family after scooping Vipers award

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 4 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lilly Baker is used to travelling far and wide to play football but coming back home and rejoining Vipers was just what she needed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.