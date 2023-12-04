Baker praises 'amazing' footy family after scooping Vipers award

Lilly Baker is used to travelling far and wide to play football but coming back home and rejoining Vipers was just what she needed.
The lock forward has played for NSW Blues under 19s and moved from Orange to Newcastle in recent years but decided to link up with Vipers a couple of games into the 2023 Western Womens Rugby League season.
It's paid off as well with Baker taking out both the Best and Fairest and Player of the Grand Final awards for the opens side.
She said the club had embraced her on her return.
"I said to so many people that it's so nice to come back to a club that's so family orientated and so close," she said.
"It's a bit surprising [the award] but it was great news actually when I saw it. It was really nice."
Vipers had to contend with plenty of injuries over the course of nine weeks but still managed to finish second.
Baker said players stepping up when needed, especially from the under 18s side, was a big part of their success.
"We just adapted and the girls who came up just did their role so well, I can't fault them," she said.
"Even in the grand final, every single one of the under 18s girls gave it their all so it was great.
"I love playing with all ages and yeah, it was really good. Gracie Canham, she's a powerhouse, she's so good through the middle.
"Annie Harrison, she's great. She really held her own and Lily Stubbs is great as well.
"They were all amazing, it was great to play with them."
Despite a strong season it would end on a low note for Vipers, going down 38-16 in the grand final to perennial powerhouse Panorama Platypi.
Baker said it was an enjoyable game regardless of the result and backed the side to go again in 2024.
"It was a very good game," she said.
"It was so close at the start and then obviously they were the better team and that's what happens in a grand final usually.
"I couldn't fault the girls on anything, we played really well and the attitude after the game from our team was just amazing.
"No one dropped their heads and everyone was just so happy and there were lots of good vibes.
"There's plenty of motivation to go around next year and go one better."
