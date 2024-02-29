Maggie's monumental efforts keep city's premature babies living long and healthy lives

The Premi-Babes Association of Orange was on its knees when Maggie Steventon joined the group.
Now seven years later Mrs Steventon is the group's president and she collected a Community Recognition Award for its ongoing achievements that have expanded to surrounding communities.
The award was one of dozens presented by Member for Orange Phil Donato at his third presentation for the electorate on Friday, February 23.
It also followed a congratulatory speech Mr Donato gave in State Parliament on May 25, 2023, to recognise the group's 50 years of service.
He said their fundraising efforts have secured vital items such as humidity cribs, neonatal monitors and portable ultrasound units and smaller items including breast pumps, bottle warmers, clothing, care packages and weighing scales have been secured for the Orange Health Service and other local hospitals.
"The group had also donated funds to allow the Orange Health Service to set up private and dedicated rooms for parents away from the special care nursery, supporting a family orientated centre of care," Mr Donato said.
However, when Mrs Steventon joined the association it was in trouble due to a dwindling and ageing membership.
Mrs Steventon works in the pharmacy at Orange Hospital and said she was approached by Sue Patterson who was the hospital's director of nursing about the situation and urged her and other friends to join.
"I'm now president," Mrs Steventon said.
Mrs Stevenson said she didn't personally have any premature babies of her own but knows others who did give her insight into the importance of the work they do.
"One of my workmates, one of her grandchildren had to be flown to Sydney," she said.
"Also another one of my workmates she had twins and so premi babes is sort of quite close to my heart because I do know a number of people who have been through that.
"You realise how much they appreciate the extra facilities that we can supply."
Now the organisation is going strong and raises money through donations, raffles, Bunnings barbecues and they received $3000 from a Cadia gold coin auction.
"It's not just the immediate birth of the baby, it's also ongoing care, the community midwives, they need things like scales and blood pressure machines so we try and help them out as well," Mrs Steventon said.
"We purchased items for Orange Health Service but one of our things now is there's a lot of young nursing staff so we're funding them to go training because they need that upskilling.
"We are also looking after some of the smaller sites like Parkes and Forbes and Cowra because they don't have a body of people to raise money for them so we send out the word out to them 'is there anything they want?", she said.
Mrs Steventon said it was very exciting to get the email about the group's award and recognition in parliament.
"I'm very pleased to be acknowledged but I was a bit surprised," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.