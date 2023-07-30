Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Beeswax and Tall Tales: how Athol Salter's love of antiques inspired his daughter Jane Crowley to create Dirty Jane's

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 31 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mink stole from Harrod's found at a Red Cross charity fashion parade in country England, a farmhouse kitchen table discovered standing on its end in a warehouse in Wales, a silver-topped glass jar fossicked from the back of a cupboard in Wagga Wagga.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.