Big steps for tiny feet: Meet the kindy kids starting school in 2024

The 2024 school year has begun and with that the region's kindergarten class have begun.
These four, five and six year-old students are in the middle of their very first term of primary school. They will graduate year 12 in 2036.
Central Western Daily photographers Carla Freedman and Jude Keogh visited all the primary schools in the Orange and the surrounding region during February to snap a class photo commemorating the milestone.
See all the smiling and inquisitive faces in the gallery above.
Want more? Check out Prison, 'posh private schools' and now Orange: New adventure for married teachers.
These photos will be in the print edition on Friday, February 23.
Copies and prints of the photos and the special edition newspaper are available to purchase at the Central Western Daily office at 190 Lords Place, Orange or phone 02 6391 2900.
Have you read how time away from teaching helped this school's newest member regain her love of the classroom?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.