Prison, 'posh private schools' and now Orange: New adventure for married teachers

Ms Michelle Hayes - Music. She joins the school in a one-year role as the performing arts administrator. She graduated from Kinross in 2023 having completed Music 2 and Music Extension and being the recipient of the Premier's Allrounder Award for the School. Ms Hayes received an ATAR of 98.35 and returns from Adelaide after attending the Australian Youth Orchestra Summer Camp to take up this position. She is a violin specialist and avid music lover. She is also considering her career options in the textiles and design field where she topped the State in the HSC.