New social or affordable housing development one step closer in Orange

A new social or affordable housing development is one step closer to reality in Orange.
The block at 94 Woodward Street has been earmarked to sell for construction in coming months.
"Public land is the biggest asset we have to tackle the housing crisis," Cr David Mallard told the Central Western Daily this week.
"It's very important ... every level over government needs to be doing what they can."
The 4000-square metres were carved off a larger block for the purpose in 2023, following a push from Cr Mallard.
Subdivision of the two sites is due to begin next week.
"This work will create the basic infrastructure needed... such as connections for water, sewer and power," a spokesperson for Orange City Council said.
"The next milestone will happen when Council seeks expressions of interest to sell the block to create affordable or social housing."
Cr Mallard is similarly pushing for the old conservatorium site on Hill Street - set to be sold-off for conventional development - to be considered for social or affordable housing.
"It's invaluable, irreplaceable public land ... I'm going to keep trying to make the case," he said.
An entire new suburb off Redmond Place in Orange is meanwhile in the planning stages, with public comment sought on design.
At least 20 per cent of all homes in the development will be designated as low-cost under the plan.
