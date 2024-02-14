Independent inquiry into Lords Place overhaul under consideration

We have a responsibility to understand what went wrong, and to learn any lesson from this process to help ensure that such a massive waste of money is not repeated. The purpose of this motion is not to apportion blame to any individual. It is a genuine attempt to learn from a mistake. It is to show the community we are willing to be transparent, and to demonstrate that we have the capacity to accept that sometimes we get things wrong and are willing to learn from these experiences.

- Draft motion for independent review