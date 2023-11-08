Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Council

Lords Place demolition to begin Sunday, future of trees to be decided

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 8 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Demolition of the Lords Place revamp is set to begin within days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.