Demolition of the Lords Place revamp is set to begin within days.
New trees may need to be relocated to bring back all original parking spaces, kicking off a new cluster of complications in the drawn out saga. Estimated restoration cost is about $190,000.
Work is scheduled to start Sunday for reinstatement of the first seven parking spaces. It will continue on the two following Sundays to minimise business disruptions.
The NSW Government will meanwhile be contacted to find out if an exception can be made to allow relocation of trees without requiring the original $500,000 grant to be returned.
Debate over the $1.58 million revamp once again got heated at Orange City Council on Tuesday night.
Some councillors believe the recent revelations parking cannot be easily and cheaply returned undermines initial guarantees from staff directors.
"I'm really concerned at the beginning we were told this was a trial that was reversible," Cr Frances Kinghorne said.
"Every councillor in this room should be concerned about that, irrespective of how they voted initially.
"Was it incompetence, was it deception, are we being deliberately obstructed with the reinstatement process? It's not ok.
"There are a lot of concerns about this. About how it was done ... it's not ok. We've got to get the communication better or we'll do it again. We've really buggered this up, let's face it."
Director of Technical Services Ian Greenham disputed the suggestions.
"We certainly didn't try to deceive council. We probably put it in a more positive step, rather than a negative approach," he said.
Other councillors believe the new complexities demonstrate the defeated proposal for a consultative "working group" had significant merit, and should have been given further consideration.
"Consultation between council and businesses could have been helpful, who knows," Cr Jack Evans said.
"Contrary to popular belief, not everyone hates every aspect of what we've put down there."
Cr David Mallard said: "This whole debate has been blown up for political gain and turned into a farce.
"We had opportunities to get this right and it's really galling having people trying to present themselves as the grownups in the room when they have manipulated this ... it's all come just completely ridiculous."
Bike racks, one pot plant, new bins, two disabled parking spaces, and all new trees will be retained under the finalised reinstatement plan.
Dining decks outside Crema and Nimrods will also stay, with the latter subject to it being used over Summer.
The deck outside Good Eddy will be removed, despite owner Maddy Howell previously suggesting she is open to possible retention under certain conditions.
