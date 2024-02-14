'Pissed me off': Bubb accuses ex-opponent of running scared before Dubai bout

Three weeks ago Orange Muay Thai fighter Charlie Bubb was getting ready for just another day of training when he saw a post on Facebook.
It was a last minute bid to find a replacement for a fight in Dubai and the post was asking for "the best 82kg fighter in Australia".
Bubb, who didn't have another fight planned until April, jumped at the opportunity only to learn his prospective opponent had pulled out.
Luckily Brazilian fighter Ravy Brunov was quickly lined up and after a roller coaster journey the two are set to clash at Dubai's Media City in the early hours of February 17 (AEDT).
Bubb said although the late change to the card had "pissed him off", he wasn't about to let the biggest moment of his career pass him by.
"I knew I was sharp and fit enough to get three three minute rounds done," he said.
"But the guy I was meant to fight didn't like the idea of fighting me so he pulled the plug which pissed me off. But the matchmaker had good connections and found Ravy Brunow from Brazil.
"At the level I'm at at the moment every fight is the biggest fight of my career, every fight is an opportunity I can't let pass me by and every fight is one I take with intensity and determination to show everyone I'm the best in the world.
"So to fight someone of this calibre is awesome and an opportunity I've been pushing towards for a long time and to have the opportunity in Dubai on such a big stage is unreal."
Bubb said he was enjoying throwing himself into a new environment as he seeks to keep pushing himself.
Brunov has a record of 66 wins from 78 fights and has won world titles fighting at weights of 71kg, 75kg, 77kg and 80kg.
"This is my first time fighting overseas since 2015, my first time fighting overseas as a professional and the first time fight overseas with my two trainer Danny Mak and Andrew Abbot," he said.
"The fact that they both have made the trip over here with me is awesome. We got out here Sunday morning and we don't fight until Friday night so we are getting into a good pattern and rhythm leading into the fight.
"From the fight everyone can expect a master class. I'm reaching a new level every fight and going from strength to strength.
"Since I haven't had a break since my last fight I just feel my skills getting better and better every day.
"This card is stacked with Australia best strikers. A lot of people tell me they don't like MMA because the wrestling is boring, well here is your chance to see the best strikers in the world do our thing."
