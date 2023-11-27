Why these Orange fighters 'can't wait' to show out in front of a home crowd

Dave Littlefield lives and breaths boxing.
That's why he's over the moon to be bringing Battle in the Bush back to Orange.
"We're used to travelling to our opponents' backyards," the well-renowned trainer and fighter said.
"So it will be nice to have a home ground advantage for once."
The fight night scheduled for December 9 will feature 19 boxing matches - three of which are title fights. The main attraction however, will be the return of muay Thai champion Charlie Bubb.
The last time the current number one contender in the light heavyweight division fought in front of a home crowd was during a boxing bout.
On this occasion, he'll be taking on New Zealand fighter Daniel Kerr in a five round muay Thai matchup.
"It's been a long time in the making," Bubb said.
"I can't wait to show everyone in Orange what we do and put on a show."
The road to this point has been a bit stressful for Bubb.
But it was a game of rugby league which solidified his desire to make the headline event happen.
"I wasn't thinking about the idea much until I watched the NRL grand final overseas and I saw the emotion from that. I thought it would be pretty good to have that feeling in Orange," Bubb said.
"It will be a mixed night of emotions and definitely a weight of the shoulders once it's all over.
"I hope everyone packs in and we make it an awesome night."
This will be the eighth edition of Battle in the Bush, with two of those taking place in Orange.
The number of people in attendance grew from 400 to 800 between events and Littlefield is hopeful of cracking the 1000 mark this time around.
"As far as amateur boxing goes, this card is pretty unique. Then to be headlined by a muay Thai regional title, that's going to be really exciting," he said.
"Ticket sales are good so far, so it's shaping up to be a good atmosphere."
The event will be taking place inside the Naylor Pavilion at the Orange Showground.
The first fight is expected to start at 6pm, with the main event scheduled for 10pm.
