Teenage cyclist shifts gears and relocates to Sydney to represent NSW

Up-and-coming cyclist Xavier Bland has been chosen to represent the NSW Under 19s Cycling Team in next month's national championships in Brisbane.
The 18-year-old recently relocated to Sydney so he could train for the event at the Dunc Grey Olympic Velodrome and work with top-tier coaches and nutritionists.
He said it's a "big step up" from his beginnings at the junior cycling group his dad organised for Xavier and his friends at the Orange velodrome, as a way to enjoy themselves while staying active.
"I think my dad just started the group as a reason to get out," he said.
"And it's now turned into a lot more than that."
So, what started as a fun way to 'hang out with friends' has evolved into a full-time pursuit for Bland, who credits much of his success to the sheer enjoyment he derives from cycling and he encourages other young athletes to do the same.
"At the end of the day, you're the one that has to keep training, so if you're not enjoying it, then it's not going to last," he said.
Bland has trained at the Orange velodrome, located behind the skate park at Moulder Park, for his entire life up until now and he said he's incredibly grateful for the facility.
"It's amazing that it's there. It's allowed me to get to this point," he said.
But now, he's pursuing new goals and is aiming to join the Australian junior team and race in the junior world championships in China at the end of the year, while he continues to train in Sydney.
